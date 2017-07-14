Contractor working for Comcast accused of assaulting woman in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A contractor working for Comcast was accused of assaulting a customer twice while he was on the job in Dorchester.

Lucas Jordao, 35, was arraigned on two charges of indecent assault and battery on Friday. He was granted $500 bill and was ordered to stay away from the woman.

The victim told police Jordao was at her apartment Thursday to install her Comcast cable. She said he grabbed her by the waist and pulled her towards him twice. Police said she struggled to break free the second time, which was only interrupted when her mother came into the apartment.

Jordao allegedly apologized to the woman via text message after he left her apartment.

