Controversial H&M ad shows black child wearing ‘monkey’ hoodie

(WHDH) — H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a “coolest monkey in the jungle” slogan.

The company removed the ad from its website after hundreds of social media users called it racist.

The image of the child in the hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer’s online store.

The Stockholm-based clothing giant issued an apology Monday morning saying: “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

