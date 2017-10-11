Convenience store clerk fights off would-be robber in ninja outfit

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A convenience store clerk in Fall River was forced to fend off a would-be robber when a man dressed as a ninja stormed in with a sword in hand. The clerk refused to go down without a fight.

At first, Ahmad Abdulrahman thought it was a Halloween prank, but he quickly realized it was no joke.

“He said please just give me the money. I said no money,” Abdulrahman said.

On Monday evening, a bandanna-wearing masked man, dressed like a ninja, attacked Abdulrahman with a baton and tried to rob him.

Abdulrahman grabbed a 2×4 that he keeps hand and fought back.

Abdulrahman, a father with two children, says he wasn’t afraid. What the ninja robber didn’t know was that Abdulrahman has seen worse in his native Syria, where his family was caught between sanctions in that country’s civil war.

“Imagine being stuck in your home with your kids and the bullets are flying,” Abdulrahman said. “Basically, I’ve been shot in my head.”

The conflict ended when Abdulrahman chased the robber away.

Abdulrahman says he hopes police catch the ninja robber so he doesn’t do this to someone else. In the meantime, he says if the robber comes back to this store, he’ll be ready for him.

“If he’s going to come back here, please be my guest,” Abdulrahman said.

