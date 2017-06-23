Convenience store owner stops robbery in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Two suspects were arrested after a convenience store owner managed to keep them from getting away during a robbery attempt in Lynn.

Azhar Ali said one of the suspects came up to the counter at Lynn Market on Wednesday night and pulled out a knife, demanding he open the cash register. Ali said he grabbed the man’s hands and dragged him behind the counter, so he could be seen on the security camera. Ali then shoved the suspect outside.

Ali said a woman had been acting as lookout outside the store.

“And he was telling her, ‘What are you looking for? Grab the knife, stab him!'” said Ali.

Ali said the woman threw the knife in a trashcan instead. A woman at a nearby Dunkin Donuts saw the struggle outside the Lynn Market and called 911. Ali said he held the male suspect to the ground until officers arrived.

“I work 10 hours on my feet and I’m going to let him go? No,” said Ali.

Ali was not seriously injured, only getting a few scrapes on his leg and hand. The two suspects were arrested and are now facing several charges.

