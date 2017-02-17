Convicted rapist charged with shooting man 12 times sentenced to life in prison

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A convicted rapist who was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet when he shot another man 12 times and killed him was convicted of murder on Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced.

Franklin Kapaia, 24, of Brockton, was found guilty in the 2013 murder of Eric Dillard, 32. A Brockton Superior Court judge sentenced Kapaia to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Kapaia fired 12 shots at Dillard on March 6, 2013, while the two were at a home on Montello Street. Dillard was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounce dead.

Kapaia, who had been fitted with a monitoring bracelet as part of his sentence for a rape conviction, fled the murder scene. He was arrested eight days later after state police executed a no-knock entry into a Brockton apartment.

“Mr. Kapaia was on a mission that day when he riddled Mr. Dillard’s body with bullets and took his life,” DA Cruz said. “The jury got the verdict right and I am hopeful that this family can find some justice and peace in that.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)