Coordinated arson fires hit Maine trucking company

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities say six tractor trailer cabs were destroyed and two others were damaged in a pair of fires just minutes apart at R.C. Moore trucking locations in Poland and Scarborough.

The coordinated arson fires happened Sunday night and involved four trucks at each location. No one was injured, but the damage is estimated at close to $1 million.

A passing truck driver reported the fire in Scarborough at 8:16 p.m. Three minutes later, a truck driver who had been sleeping in his cab reported the second fire in Poland.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)