Copley Square protest against Trump’s immigration order

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people have gathered at Copley Square to voice their concerns over Trump’s immigration ban.

A podium is set up and Mayor Marty Walsh, Tito Jackson and Elizabeth Warren are set to speak at the event.

Boston Police are at the protest making sure the event remains calm and safe.

Protests have occurred all over the country as a result of President Trump’s executive order. Yesterday there were demonstrations at Logan Airport, JFK Airport in New York and in D.C.

The event is expected to last until 3 p.m.

