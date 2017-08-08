Copper Moscow mule mugs may cause food poisoning, officials say

(WHDH) — The popular Moscow mule cocktail is known around the world for the iconic copper mug that it is served in. Due to health concerns, the drink may soon be served in a different cup.

A recent study conducted by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division found that the mug may be poisoning drinkers.

Using the mug for alcoholic beverages with a pH balance of below 6 could result in food poisoning or copper poisoning, health officials said.

“When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food,” according to the Alcoholic Beverages Division’s statement.

Diarrhea, vomiting, and jaundice are all symptoms of possible poisoning.

