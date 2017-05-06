Cops: 13-year-old arrested for pot brownies that sickened 5

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 13-year-old middle school student was arrested after giving marijuana-laced brownies to several classmates who became sick and were taken to the hospital.

Plymouth police say the boy was charged Friday with possession of marijuana and distribution.

School officials say five male students, ages 13 and 14, ate the brownies that morning at Plymouth South Middle School. They began having adverse reactions and were taken to the nurse, who sent them to the hospital for examination. The students are expected to be OK.

Police say others could face charges.

