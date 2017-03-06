Cops: 4 arrested for trying to withdraw money using fake IDs

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Four New York City residents have been arrested after police say they tried to withdraw thousands of dollars using bogus forms of identification in Rhode Island.

Police say a bank in Coventry, Rhode Island, reported there was a discrepancy in information from a customer who was trying to withdraw money.

Police found four people in a nearby car that had New York license plates. The suspects, all from Brooklyn, range in age from 31 to 35 years old.

Investigators say the probe remains ongoing. They believe the suspects targeted numerous other banking locations as well.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)