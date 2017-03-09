Cops: Body of woman who vanished in January found near store

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Police say the body of a Maine woman who disappeared more than a month ago has been found.

Forty-year-old Kerry Rear was last seen on Jan. 22 at the Lil’ Mart convenience store in Sanford.

Police had described her as being disoriented, wet, and in stocking feet. They said she left the store and returned a short time later asking about making a bank deposit.

Police say Rear’s body was found on Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area roughly 600 feet from the store.

The body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta to confirm her identity and cause of death.

Investigators wouldn’t say whether her death appeared to be suspicious.

