UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police in suburban Philadelphia say a drunken driver pulled into a police station, telling officers he wanted to be in a safe place.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood tells The Philadelphia Inquirer officers saw a car pull into the police station’s parking lot around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The station wagon then veered into an exit lane, ran over some grass and motored along a sidewalk before parking in a spot designated for squad cars.

He says an officer ran out of the station and found 44-year-old Sean McCullough, of Havertown, “totally ossified.”

Police say he was too drunk to take a field sobriety test and told the officer he came to the station because he wanted to be in a safe place.

McCullough is charged with careless driving and driving under the influence.

No attorney information or home phone listing is available for McCullough.

