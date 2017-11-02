Cops investigate nails, needles in Halloween candy

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Police in two Wisconsin communities are investigating reports of nails and needles showing up in kids’ Halloween candy.

Neenah police say officers met with a mother Tuesday night who discovered nails in three pieces of her son’s Halloween candy. Police say they’ll submit the candy to the crime lab for testing. Authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Arcadia police say they’re investigating an individual who was handing out candy with needles inside to trick-or-treaters. The needles were found in at least two pieces of candy and could not be seen until the candy was opened and broken in half.

In Minnesota, police in Duluth received a report of tiny nails found in a candy bar apparently handed out at an elementary school’s fall festival.

