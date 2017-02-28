Cops probe homicide after man found slumped over in car dies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found slumped over in a parked car in Portland and died on the street.

Officers found the 35-year-old man inside the vehicle on Monday afternoon. Emergency responders removed him from the car and he died at the scene.

Police wouldn’t say how he died or whether he had suffered any obvious injuries.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

No arrests have been made, but police say there are no indications that the public is in danger

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)