Cops: Woman entered wrong house, bed after night of drinking

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a woman who decided to walk rather than drive after a night drinking ended up at the wrong house and in the wrong bed.

Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel tells The Tribune-Review the woman had been at a bar Friday night and decided to walk to a relative’s house.

She ended up at a stranger’s house, where she tried — and failed — to enter through a window. She then successfully climbed through the window of a nearby home.

Weitzel says the home’s owner noticed the window open, became alarmed and called police. Officers found the woman sleeping in a bed.

She’s charged with burglary for breaking into a house when someone was home and trespassing charges.

