Cornell’s dairy making ice cream flavor in honor of Joe Biden

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHDH) — Cornell University’s dairy has created a special ice cream flavor in honor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden’s love of ice cream was well-known during his tenure as vice president. The new ice cream is based on Biden’s favorite flavor, vanilla with chocolate chips.

The ice cream tribute is to commemorate Biden’s speech at the university later this month. Cornell students will vote on a name for the flavor.

