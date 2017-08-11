Coroner: Man dies trying to get cellphone from burning home

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man died trying to get his cellphone from a burning mobile home.

News outlets report that Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman says the 22-year-old man and two women were inside the mobile home when the fire broke out about 3 a.m. Friday. He says all three made it out safely, but the man went back in to get his cellphone and didn’t make it back out.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

