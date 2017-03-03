Costs of Wynn Casino continue to rise

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Changes are being made to Wynn Casino in Evertt and the cost of building the resort continues to rise.

Casino officials want to increase the number of gambling machines as well as the number of restaurants and convention spaces.

It is believed the cost will be 2.4 billion dollars, up from the previous estimate of 2 billion.

Wynn Boston Harbor is expected to open in 2019.

