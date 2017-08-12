Cotuit Fire responded to house fire Friday night on Hallow Road

The Cotuit Fire Department said they responded to a house fire at 148 Hallow Road on Friday at 10:36 p.m.

Units from Marston Mills and Mashpee Fire Stations also arrived on scene.

Barnstable Police were the first to arrive. They said they successfully evacuated all four people inside.

Cotuit Fire said there was an exterior fire that extended to the inside of the first and second floors of the home.

The departments were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Cotuit Fire said they believe the fire originated from the home’s exterior electrical meter.

The incident is still under investigation.

