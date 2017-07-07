Council delays call for school probe after abuse allegations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence City Council has delayed a resolution calling for an independent investigation of a school that state officials say failed to properly report molestation allegations.

The council sent the resolution to the education committee for further consideration after disagreement among council members over who would perform the investigation.

The resolution asks the state attorney general to look into Kizirian Elementary School’s handling of the accusations against a gym teacher, but some council members pointed out that the attorney general’s office is already involved in the criminal case.

The teacher, James Duffy, is accused of groping three fifth-grade girls. He did not enter a plea at his arraignment last week.

The school board has ordered retraining for all top Providence school administrators in the proper reporting of sex abuse allegations.

