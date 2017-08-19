Counterprotesters refusing to disperse clash with police

BOSTON (WHDH) — Thousands upon thousands of counterprotesters descended upon the Boston Common Saturday in opposition of a “Free Speech Rally” and tensions escalated fast, leading to multiple arrests.

The rally ended earlier than anticipated after organizers said it failed to come together and that they were out numbered by an estimated 20,000-30,000 counterprotesters.

Boston police escorted the protesters away from the Common in special transport vehicles, but some counterprotesters grew agitated when police in riot gear tried to move them out of the area of Boylston and Tremont streets.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says about 20 people were arrested across the city, several of which came after a large group clashed with a baton-wielding team of officers.

Boston police declared on Twitter that the rally was “officially over around 1 p.m., but crews are diligently working to move crowds out of the area in an effort to return to normalcy.

