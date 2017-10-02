Country 102.5 holds on-air moment of silence for Las Vegas shooting victims

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston’s local country music station WKLB Country 102.5 paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting Monday afternoon with a moment of silence on air.

“Usually, silence on the radio is something that would never be heard, never be done,” said afternoon DJ Kevin Kennedy. “But on a day like today, with a national moment of silence at 2:45, we thought how could we not do this?”

Kennedy said reaction to the shooting has been overwhelming.

“You can’t help but think that could happen here, that could happen anywhere. That concert was in Vegas but that concert was any country concert that we’ve been to,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said a friend of another DJ at the station was at the concert and got shot but the bullet hit her cellphone, saving her. Another woman, who won a trip to the festival through Country 102.5, was unable to go because she was too close to having her baby. Kennedy said she called in Monday morning while in labor to say that her baby saved her life.

Country 102.5 suspended their prize money giveaways for the day on Monday, instead donating the money to a fund set up for the shooting victims.

