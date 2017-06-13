County jail stops inmates’ personal mail following overdoses

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Following an incident of multiple overdoses at a New Hampshire county jail, authorities have stopped delivery of personal, non-legal mail to inmates.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the Strafford County Jail had planned to stop incoming personal mail later this summer, but acted on its plan sooner because of the overdoses last week, which sent three inmates to a hospital. Authorities wouldn’t say whether the mail system was used in the incident.

Under the new policy, all mail received by the facility will be returned unopened in another envelope, with instructions on how to send the message electronically.

Inmates can still send personal letters from the jail.

