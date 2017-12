(WHDH) — It was a Christmas miracle in Greenfield.

On Friday, Francesca and her husband were doing some electrical work in their home when they suddenly found an old piece of paper hidden behind the wall.

It was a love letter written to miss Betty Miller — from her loving pal, Walter.

In the letter, Walter told Betty, “I have always thought more of you than any other girl.”

He also vowed to Betty, “I will not go to any dance or movie unless you go with me.”

The letter was dated April 19, 1944.

Francesca just couldn’t let the letter go. That’s when Greenfield Police stepped in to help.

Through the power of social media, police tracked down Betty’s sister, Irean.

Francesca then went and visited Irean, who said Betty has passed away and never married Walter. But Betty did live a happy life.

The story has clearly stuck with Francesca.

“Just two nights earlier, my family and I went out to eat, and the people next to us paid for our dinner, and we thought, this is incredible, these kinds of things don’t really happen in real life, do they? And then to have this love letter mystery happen two days later…I just have a totally new outlook on Christmas.”

Greenfield Police are still trying to find Walter; if you know of any Walters who lived in Greenfield in the 40’s and who might have dated a Betty…give Greenfield Police a call.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)