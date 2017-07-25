Court appearance avoided for suspect in NH Planet Fitness attack

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) — A man scheduled to face a judge Tuesday on suspicion of beating a woman outside a New Hampshire Planet Fitness has avoided a court appearance after agreeing to wear a GPS bracelet.

Jordan Lamonde, 22 of Portsmouth, NH, agreed to the use of a GPS device until his scheduled court date.

Lamonde is facing second-degree assault charges after police say he punched 18-year-old Erin McCarthy 39 times in the gym’s parking lot in June.

Responding officers found McCarthy suffering from serious injuries. She had just clocked out of work when she was attacked.

“We publicly stated that he was targeting her specifically,” said Captain Jason Thomas of the Rochester Police Department, “there is a reason, however she does not know him.”

Court documents say that a tipster told detectives that the suspect told her that he was “ripped off” by a person named Joe Bunch for $30,000. The tipster noticed that the victim was associated with Bunch on Facebook; detectives had been told that she was dating Steven Bunch, the younger brother of Joe.

Detectives determined following a conversation with Steven Bunch that Lamonde had accused him of stealing a safe that held thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors say Lamonde waited for more than 8 hours to attack McCarthy. According to court documents, Lamonde entered the gym parking lot at 2:20 p.m., pulling into several spots over the course of the next several hours but never getting out of his car until the assault.

Each time, Lamonde’s vehicle reportedly parked closer to McCarthy’s vehicle.

Surveillance footage capturing the first moments of the attack was widely circulated by the Rochester Police Department shortly after the incident.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community, and I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended,” Chief Paul Toussaint said.

Rochester Police said they identified the suspect and tracked him down as he was leaving a New Hampshire hospital.

Watch the video above to hear McCarthy as she spoke out about the incident after appearing in court to face her alleged attacker.

NH prosecutor: no court appearance for Jordan Lamonde after agreement with his attorney to wear GPS device #7News pic.twitter.com/N9NbpRp1o2 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 25, 2017

