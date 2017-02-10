Court hearing on Schilling’s 38 Studios postponed

BOSTON (WHDH) - A court hearing was set on the final settlement in the state’s lawsuit over Curt Schilling’s failed video game company, 38 Studios.

Now that court hearing has been postponed.

The hearing was supposed to take place Thursday but was postponed because of the blizzard.

At the rescheduled hearing a judge will consider approving a 16 million dollar settlement that the state commerce corporation agreed to.

