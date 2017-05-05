‘Tell my story’: Suicide letter Aaron Hernandez wrote to fiancee released

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has released the contents of one of three letters ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez left behind in his prison cell when he committed suicide on April 19.

Hernandez penned a letter to his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez before hanging himself with a bed sheet at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

A report released by state police on Thursday says “John 3:16” was written on Hernandez’s forehead and on the cell wall.

Hernandez was found dead just days after he was acquitted of a 2012 double murder charge. He had already been serving a life sentence for the death of Odin Lloyd.

His letter read as follows:

“Shay,

You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me – those are my boys. (YOU’RE RICH) I knew I loved you = Savage Garden.”

