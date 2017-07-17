Courts issue stay in deportation of MIT janitor

BOSTON (WHDH) — Two different courts issued stays of depotation for an MIT janitor who was supposed to be deported from America.

The Board of Immigration Appeals already granted Francisco Rodriguez a stay of deportation. Rodriguez was in federal court Monday, where a judge said he is unsure if he has the authority to rule on Rodriguez’s case.

Rodriguez has worked at MIT for several years and has a wife and children who are all U.S. citizens. He risks being deported to El Salvador.

