Coverage under telemedicine law to expand for patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Coverage for medical care provided through telemedicine will soon be expanded in Vermont.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the law expands telemedicine coverage to include insured video calls from sites like a patient’s home or workplace. Vermont’s previous law required the video calls to take place between two health care facilities.

Officials at the UVM Medical Center say specialists have conducted more than 500 neurology consultations since 2015. Hospital officials say the new provision increases accessibility.

Brattleboro Retreat’s chief medical officer Mark McGee says the law could help patients suffering from mental health crises.

Dr. Steven Leffler, chief medical officer at UVM Medical Center, says officials just need to make sure connections are secure to protect patients.

The law goes into effect in October.

