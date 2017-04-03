‘Cowardly act’: Police seek suspects after Boston boy shot in back

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say a 5-year-old boy has been shot by someone who was actually targeting the child’s father.

Police Commissioner William Evans says the boy and his father were leaving their home in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when someone opened fire.

The boy was struck in the lower back. Evans says he visited the boy in the hospital and he is expected to survive.

The child’s father indicated to police that he was the intended target.

“This is just a cowardly act,” Mayor Marty Walsh said. “You missed your target. You hit a five-year-old little boy. You’re not that tough.”

No names were released. There have been no arrests.

Police say they are looking for a silver vehicle with two young men in the 18 to 20 range inside that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)