Cows block highway after crash in California

Sacramento County, CA (WHDH) — A bunch of cows had to be corralled off a highway in Sacramento County, California after a pickup truck crashed into the herd, which had wandered on to the highway.

One ornery cow took down one of the wranglers.

Seven cows died and several others were injuried in the crash.

The incident snarled traffic during the Monday morning commute.

The surviving members of the herd were corralled back into a field near the highway, which was shut down for about an hour.

