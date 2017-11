LYNN, MA (WHDH) - The Lynn Police Department is sending a warning to residents with pets.

They said a coyote was spotted on Homesite Street near the Saugus town line.

Officers are now telling people in the area to be on alert and to bring pet food inside.

