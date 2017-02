GULFPORT, Miss. (WHDH) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a crane collapse in Mississippi on Wednesday.

The collapse happened on a highway during rush hour. Traffic was backed up for three miles.

One driver was hit by the crane; her car was crushed but police say she was not injured.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

