Crash at South Florida bus stop leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) – A car involved in a multi-vehicle crash came barreling toward bus benches near Lauderhill Mall on Thursday, killing a woman and injuring seven people, officials said.

Surveillance video captured the moments leading to the gruesome impact. The video showed a silver vehicle attempting to squeeze in between two other cars before hitting a black vehicle. The black vehicle is then seen losing control and plowing into two women near a bus stop. The vehicle then headed straight into the direction of bus benches where two other people were seen waiting.

According to officials, a woman died and seven other victims were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

Police said two cars were seen driving recklessly before several chain-reaction crashes took place right outside the Lauderhill Mall. “Witnesses observed two vehicles driving erratically northbound on State Road 7,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago.

As many as four cars were involved in the crash.

Witnesses said some cars were racing down the street when they lost control, and one of them slammed into a bus bench where a woman was waiting.

“I heard they were racing or something, and they hit my car, and then they spun out of control,” said one witness. “What can I say? Somebody died. That’s horrible.”

Another witness described reckless driving as being “the norm.”

7Skyforce flew over the aftermath as police and other first responders investigated.

Florida State Road 7 remained shut down in both directions between 12th and 16th streets. Hours later, tow trucks arrived to the still active scene.

The roads have since reopened.

Police are now looking to speak with the driver of a red Dodge Neon that may have been part of the initial incident that led to the crash.

