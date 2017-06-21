Crash causing long traffic delays on Route 1

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A crash on Route 1 in Revere in causing lengthy traffic delays Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

Travel has been brought to a standstill. Traffic is backed for nearly six miles to Route 128.

It’s not clear when the crash will be cleared. Long drive teams are expected throughout the morning commute.

No additional details were immediately available. Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

