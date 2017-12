BROCKTON (WHDH) - Brockton Fire said there was a crash on the corner of Longwood and Hillberg Avenues Sunday morning.

The crash caused one of the vehicles involved to flip over onto its side, and land against a house.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

Earlier today BFD responded to this MVC. MV on it's side against a house at the corner of Longwood and Hillberg Aves. #drivesafeBrockton pic.twitter.com/Atdm9AC7FC — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) December 10, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)