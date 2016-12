MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Sky7 was over the scene of an accident in Marlboro.

The crash involved a tractor trailer.

A minivan rear ended the big rig on the southbound side of 495, near exit 23.

The highway was shut down so that med flight could land and fly the victim to the hospital.

The road is now reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)