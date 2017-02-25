Crash on I-93 leaves tanker truck dangling from freeway overpass

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — A crash Saturday morning on I-93 north in New Hampshire left a tanker truck partially dangling from a freeway overpass.

Emergency crews responded to a stretch of highway in Windham, between exits 3 and 4, and found a truck that had slammed into the guardrail.

Photos from the scene show the truck hanging off the overpass at North Lowell Road.

The tanker spilled fuel all over the highway in the crash. Crews are working to clear the scene and manage the spill.

The road below the overpass is closed and the right lane along I-93 is closed. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

