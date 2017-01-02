Crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton leaves man, 30, dead

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — State police say a man has died after a one-car crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton over the weekend.

Police say troopers and firefighters found the 30-year-old on Sunday morning on the northbound side of the highway.

Authorities say he suffered life-threatening injuries and was trapped inside the front section of the vehicle, which was broken into numerous pieces.

Firefighters removed the driver from the crash.

A medical helicopter landed on the highway, but emergency workers couldn’t stabilize him. He was later declared dead at a hospital.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities say excessive speed appears to have contributed to the wreck. An investigation remains ongoing.

