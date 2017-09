Crayola’s latest crayon name is causing backlash.

The new blue crayon is now named ‘Bluetiful.’

Many people turned to Twitter to express their disappointment with the name.

One woman said “90,000 submissions; picked a name that’s not a color, object, or word.”

Crayola said the new crayon will be released soon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)