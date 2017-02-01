Credit card skimmer found at Southborough ATM

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Southborough are warning residents after a credit card skimming device was found at an ATM machine in the town.

Police said a man found the device over the weekend inside a Citizens Bank at the Cumberland Farms on Turnpike Road.

The device was said to be attached to the outside of the ATM.

Customers who may have used the ATM are urged to contact their credit card company.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)