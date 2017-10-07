‘Creepy’ Clown in Iowa delivers donuts

A ‘creepy’ clown has been delivering donuts in Iowa.

The donut delivery service said it is all in the spirit of Halloween. However, some customers have been so afraid, they have taken off running without picking up their donuts.

One employee said, “We had one individual that decided to take off running from us and we never did get to deliver the donuts to her so we had to give them to her friend. She’s just afraid of clowns, her husband sent us.”

Other people are just shocked at the sight of the clown driving the donut truck and delivering the treats.

