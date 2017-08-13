Crews assist skydiver stranded in tree 70 feet above ground

DUNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire officials say crews are working to free a skydiver who got stuck in a tree Sunday night.

A technical rescue team responded around 7:45 p.m. to River Street in Dunstable for a report of a person stuck in a tree.

Officials say the skydiver is stuck in the tree and about 70 feet off the ground.

Rescue crews and firefighters from several surrounding towns have been called in to assist.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)