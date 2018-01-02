DEDHAM, MA (WHDH) — Crews battled with the cold as they fought a house fire in Dedham.

The fire broke out on Sanderson Avenue Monday night.

Damage to the home could be seen.

The homeowner’s stepson said he came to check on his family.

“My mom told me there was a fire going on, so I drove here to come check it out,” he said.

Officials said everyone made it out of the home safely.

