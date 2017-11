DUXBURY, MA (WHDH) - Crews battled a fierce fire that broke out in a building on Winslow Street early Wednesday morning.

The Duxbury Fire Department tweeted out pictures of flames, showing extensive damage to the building.

Crews worked for several hours, battling the blaze to get it under control.

