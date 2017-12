BROCKTON (WHDH) - Crews said they responded to an electrical fire in Brockton.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning on Johnson Court.

Officials said some firefighters did suffer minor injuries while battling the flames. Those firefighters are expected to be OK.

No one was inside of the building when the flames broke out.

Brockton Fire operating at a working fire 10 Johnson Court, Heavy Fire on first floor. — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) December 31, 2017

