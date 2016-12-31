A fire broke out at a multi-family home in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. The home is located on Creighton Street.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames, but there was visible damage to the back porch.

One person was taken to the hospital; Boston Fire says they tripped and fell. There were no other injuries reported.

The fire has forced at least nine people from their homes.

The Red Cross is assisting.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)