ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – A home in Rochester, New Hampshire went up in flames on Saturday.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so firefighters brought in five tanker trucks with water to fight the flames.

Investigators are now looking into what sparked the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

