Crews battle fire at triple-decker in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fire in Dorchester Saturday night.

Crews responded to 7 Allston Street in Dorchester just after 10 p.m. for the building fire. Fire officials say the building is a large multi-family home with 14 residents.

There was heavy fire throughout the building, according to the fire department.

Boston Fire said there are no reported injuries at this time, and all residents have been accounted for.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is at the scene being briefed by Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Damages are estimated to be around $1.5 million.

The home next door suffered some damage.

Mayor @marty_walsh being briefed by Commissioner @chiefjoefinn at the 5 alarm fire. No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/ssvMHbAZzQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2018

More images from @BostonFire of triple decker fire in Dorchester. No injuries. All 14 people inside able to escape. #7News pic.twitter.com/oDCXgRvY7M — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 7, 2018

