Crews battle fire at triple-decker in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fire in Dorchester Saturday night.
Crews responded to 7 Allston Street in Dorchester just after 10 p.m. for the building fire. Fire officials say the building is a large multi-family home with 14 residents.
There was heavy fire throughout the building, according to the fire department.
Boston Fire said there are no reported injuries at this time, and all residents have been accounted for.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is at the scene being briefed by Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.
Damages are estimated to be around $1.5 million.
The home next door suffered some damage.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)