HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Crews were fighting a fire in Hingham overnight on Monday in a commercial building on South Street.

The crews were inside the Sherwin Williams fighting the flames.

The fire appeared to be in the ceiling.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

